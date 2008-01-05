Our Projects:Green TV ProjectHuron High School RadioHuron High School TVDepot Town Community RoomAnnArborAlive TVDepot Town TVCommunity Web Portal- The Neighborhood
Community News WikiWest Side Farmers Market Community Tent
Ann Arbor Hands On Museum Pilot
The Environment at Oz's
Open Government InitiativeArtist Dayjob Directory
John Latini & FriendsLive from the Tap Room Annex in YpsiEvery Friday9:15 - 11:30pmRepeats: Sat 10am, Tu 8pm
176 war protesters had their mugshots taken at Michigan Peaceworks'"turn yourself in to the FBI and NSA" booth atour "Stop the War" demonstration.